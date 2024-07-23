US /
Utah Hiker Dies After Running Out of Water

Woman is 4th hiker to die this month in southern Utah parks
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 23, 2024 4:55 PM CDT
Extreme heat has been deadly for at least four hikers in Utah park this month.

Another hiker has died amid high temperatures in southern Utah. Authorities say a 56-year-old was found unresponsive on a trail in Quail Creek State Park on Sunday and efforts to save her life were unsuccessful, USA Today reports. According to the Hurricane City Police Department, temperatures reached 106 degrees that day and the woman didn't have enough water. The police department said the woman was found after they received reports of a female hiker in distress due to heat and lack of water.

At least three other people have died in the region in the last two weeks and officials have urged people to avoid strenuous activities, including hiking, on hot days, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. A 52-year-old man and his 23-year-old daughter died in Canyonlands National Park on July 12 after becoming lost and running out of water. The following day, a 30-year-old hiker died in Snow Canyon State Park and her parents were hospitalized with heat exhaustion, reports USA Today. (More Utah stories.)

