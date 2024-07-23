Kamala Harris Will Campaign With a Beyonce Song

Beyoncé hasn't endorsed Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate, but she's giving her free rein to use her song "Freedom" on the campaign trail. As CNN reports, the favorite to replace President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket walked out to the hit at her first appearance at her newly presidential campaign headquarters on Monday night. She did so with the full blessing of Beyoncé, who is notoriously protective of her music, and the current VP has license to use the song in the coming months of her campaign.

Per the Hill, the 2016 song "references the history of slavery in America as Beyoncé sings about breaking chains." Harris may not have gotten the endorsement of the pop star, but she did get one from the singer's mom, Tina Knowles, who wasted no time after President Biden's announcement to withdraw from the campaign. "New, Youthful, Sharp ... energy !!!!" Knowles posted on her Instagram. "Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go." Beyoncé, meanwhile, helped campaign in 2016 for Hillary Clinton, saying at the time, "I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless." (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)