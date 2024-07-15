Dad, Daughter Die After Water Runs Out at Canyonlands

A man and his adult daughter were found dead and without water in Utah's Canyonlands National Park on Friday. The National Park Service said in a news release that the 23-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were from Green Bay, Wisconsin; KSL identifies them as Beatriz Herrera and Albino Herrera Espinoza. On Friday, afternoon, as temperatures topped 100 degrees in the park, a 911 text from the pair explained they were lost and without water. By the time they were located, they were both deceased.