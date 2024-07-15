Dad, Daughter Die After Water Runs Out at Canyonlands

A man and his adult daughter were found dead and without water in Utah's Canyonlands National Park on Friday. The National Park Service said in a news release that the 23-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were from Green Bay, Wisconsin; KSL identifies them as Beatriz Herrera and Albino Herrera Espinoza. On Friday, afternoon, as temperatures topped 100 degrees in the park, a 911 text from the pair explained they were lost and without water. By the time they were located, they were both deceased.
CBS News reports they had attempted the park's Syncline Trail, a strenuous 8-mile looped trail that can take up to seven hours to complete. It involves significant elevation change and "requires navigating steep switchbacks, climbing and scrambling through boulder fields where trail markers are few and far apart." (More national park stories.)