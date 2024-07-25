6 Dead in Tequila Disaster

At least six people have died in an explosion and fire in a tequila factory in the Mexican town that gave the drink its name. Authorities in Tequila, Jalisco state say a sixth body was found on Wednesday, the day after an explosion inside the distillery, the AP reports. The distillery is owned by Casa Cuervo, which produces tequila brands including Jose Cuervo and Tequila 1800, reports CNN . Authorities said the six people killed and two injured were all plant employees.

The director of Jalisco's Civil Protection Department said an explosion in a tank at the plant led to the collapse of two other containers of tequila, each with a capacity of almost 60,000 gallons, the New York Times reports. He said authorities are working to keep the tequila out of the town's drainage system. Experts are investigating the cause of the blast, the department said. (More Mexico stories.)