Biden Explains Why He Abandoned the Race

His tone and setting were solemn
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 24, 2024 8:00 PM CDT
Biden Explains His Exit From the Race
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

President Biden delivered a solemn Oval Office address Wednesday that laid out in the clearest terms yet why he abandoned his reelection campaign. He wanted to send an unmistakable warning about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump while anointing Vice President Kamala Harris as his natural successor, without invoking an overtly political tone that would have been out of step in the official setting of the White House. He was determined to show that he would not act like a lame-duck president, outlining an ambitious agenda that underscored his resolve to continue building on his legacy. Key takeaways from the AP:

  • He warned about Trump—without naming him: Biden did not mention Trump in his 10-minute Oval Office address, but he didn't have to. The remarks were imbued with a deep sense of urgency about what the outgoing president saw as the stakes of the election. "Americans are going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division," Biden said. "We have to decide—do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy?" That last item—democracy—and defending it is "more important than any title," Biden said.
  • A hefty to-do list for his final months: The president says he's going to keep working over his final six months in office, and his to-do list was full of weighty issues. He said he'd work to end the war in Gaza and bring home the hostages; lower costs for families and defend personal freedoms; keep calling out "hate and extremism"; push to end gun violence; continue to work on his initiative to end cancer as we know it; and push for Supreme Court reforms.

  • He is willingly handing off power to a new generation: Biden finally understood what Democrats had been telling him—that it was time to hand off power to a younger generation—and he embraced it, calling for "fresh voices, yes, younger voices" in politics. "I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation," he said, even as he believed his presidency was deserving of a second term.
  • The tone and setting were solemn: Biden is not a stranger to the sober address, but he has used the formal trappings of an Oval Office address—a tool used by presidents in times of national crisis or to capture a key moment in history—sparsely, with Wednesday's speech marking just the fourth time that he has sat behind the Resolute Desk to speak directly to the nation. His tone was solemn, the delivery careful and deliberate. He was surrounded by family and close aides.
  • Standout quote: "The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule—that people do," Biden said as he closed his address. "History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands."
  • Biden made a subtle push for his vice president: In the official setting of the Oval Office, Biden steered clear of overt political talk. But he still praised Vice President Harris as "tough" and "capable," and gave a not-so-subtle push to voters. "She's been an incredible partner for her leadership, for our country," he said. "Now the choice is up to you, the American people."
