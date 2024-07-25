Fox Proposes a Date for Harris-Trump Debate

After Donald Trump confirmed that he'd be open to debating Vice President Kamala Harris if she becomes the Democratic nominee, Fox News offered a date. In a letter to the Harris and Trump campaigns, the network invited the candidates to debate on Sept. 17, Politico reports. Fox suggested that the debate be held in Pennsylvania, but "we are open to discussion on the exact date, format, and location—with or without an audience," Fox News Media President Jay Wallace wrote in a letter to the campaigns, per Variety .

Before his poor performance against Trump in the CNN debate almost a month ago effectively doomed his campaign, President Biden had been scheduled to debate Trump on ABC News on Sept. 10. Trump recently complained that ABC was biased and suggested that the debate be shifted to Fox, but he said Tuesday that he'd be open to debating on ABC as well. In its letter to the campaign, Fox suggested that election coverage veterans Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum should moderate the debate. (More Election 2024 stories.)