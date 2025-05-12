Iowa's Only Dem in State Office Aims for Bigger Seat

Iowa has exactly one Democrat currently serving in statewide office—and he's now seeking the highest state office there is, reports the Des Moines Register. State auditor Rob Sand announced his candidacy for governor on Monday, joining a race that was upended last month when GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds unexpectedly announced she would not seek a third term, per the AP. "I'm not a party line guy," Sand tells the Des Moines newspaper. "I'm a right or wrong guy, and I think that is what is going to drive a lot of this."