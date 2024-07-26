Paris Olympics and Team USA— by the Numbers

Paris' third Olympics and the first in exactly a century have begun. The Summer Games' opening ceremony airs Friday on NBC and Peacock beginning at 1:30pm ET, though some events (soccer, rugby sevens, archery, handball) have already started, setting the stage for the first medals to be awarded Saturday, per the Los Angeles Times. Live events run from roughly 3am to 5pm ET each day. The last event, the women's basketball final, is Aug. 11, two days after the Olympic debut of break dancing. The US Paralympic team is to be announced Aug. 19 before the Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. Here's what to know about the Games and US Olympic team, by the numbers: