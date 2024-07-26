Paris Olympics and Team USA— by the Numbers

US Olympic team is already top in one category: number of women
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2024 9:21 AM CDT
Get to Know Team USA by the Numbers
Team USA athletic trainer Amarilees Bolorin, left, poses for a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, July 25, 2024.   (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Paris' third Olympics and the first in exactly a century have begun. The Summer Games' opening ceremony airs Friday on NBC and Peacock beginning at 1:30pm ET, though some events (soccer, rugby sevens, archery, handball) have already started, setting the stage for the first medals to be awarded Saturday, per the Los Angeles Times. Live events run from roughly 3am to 5pm ET each day. The last event, the women's basketball final, is Aug. 11, two days after the Olympic debut of break dancing. The US Paralympic team is to be announced Aug. 19 before the Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. Here's what to know about the Games and US Olympic team, by the numbers:

2024 Paris Olympics:

  • 10,500 athletes, approximately (or 0.0001% of the world population)
  • 206 countries represented
  • 32 sports
  • 392 medal events; 157 for men, 152 for women, and 20 for mixed-gender
  • 17 cities hosting events (including in Tahiti, nearly 10,000 miles from Paris)
  • 77,000 security personnel on hand

Team USA:

  • 592 athletes competing in 31 sports
  • 119 from California, 44 from Florida, 38 from Texas
  • 314 women athletes (53%), the most of any nation
  • 122 Olympic medalists
  • 66 Olympic champions
  • 3 five-time Olympians
  • 16 and 59, the ages of the youngest and oldest US competitors: gymnast Hezly Rivera and equestrian rider Steffen Peters, respectively
