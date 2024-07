Simone Biles had six words to say about the US gymnastic team's gold medal on Tuesday, and as Time reports, they appeared to take a direct stab at a former teammate's criticism of the current team. "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," Biles captioned a photo on Instagram that now has more than 2.7 million likes. This in apparent reaction to MyKayla Skinner, who competed in the Tokyo Games and posted a since-deleted video on YouTube earlier in July in which she said:

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and depth isn't what it used to be. ... The girls just don't have the work ethic … to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense." Skinner later walked back her comments, but the damage was done. She was the gymnast who stepped in and won silver in Tokyo when Biles withdrew over the "twisties." (The US women gymnasts were sparkling in more than one way.)