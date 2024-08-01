Trump Boasts About Interview as Harris Cites 'Disrespect'

Addressing Donald Trump's remarks casting doubt on her racial identity earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday night said his comments showed "divisiveness and disrespect." Speaking to Sigma Gamma Rho sorority's gathering in Houston, the New York Times reports, Harris said, "The American people deserve better." Trump did not wait until his rally Wednesday night in Pennsylvania to talk about the confrontational interview in Chicago. While opponents issued statements condemning his remarks, Trump posted on Truth Social that his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists conference was a triumph, writing, "The questions were rude and nasty, often in the form of a statement, but we CRUSHED IT!" He posted praise from supporters as it arrived, per the Times.