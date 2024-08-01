Swimmers' Two Medals Take US to Milestone

When Katharine Berkoff won bronze in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the Paris Games, she became the owner of the 600th Olympic medal earned by a US swimming athlete ever. The victory also took the US to another historic milestone: medal No. 3,000, collected in the Summer and Winter Games combined, the most of any nation. Berkoff's teammate Regan Smith won silver in the event for the 2,999th medal, NPR reports. Team USA marked the moment with a photo of the two in a post on X. The previous medal was the all-around gold won by the US women's gymnastics team. "It's just super special," Berkoff said, per Yahoo Sports. "I've been dreaming of being at the Olympics for my whole life."