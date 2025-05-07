May 8 Will Now Mark Victory in World War II, Trump Decides

He didn't leave much time for planning, but President Trump has issued a proclamation designating Thursday as a day for the US to celebrate victory in World War II as countries in Europe already do. Cities from London to Moscow are holding parades, flyovers, and memorials this week as the world observes Thursday's 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, when Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied forces including the US. Trump had complained in recent social media posts that the US doesn't spend enough time celebrating its military victories like the rest of the world does. He said he was renaming May 8 as Victory Day for World War II and Nov. 11 as Victory Day for World War I, the AP reports.

"We did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II," he posted last week, adding: "We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything—That's because we don't have leaders anymore, that know how to do so!" World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918, with an armistice between Germany and the Allies, though fighting continued elsewhere. Nov. 11 is the Veterans Day federal holiday in the US, and only Congress has the authority to create or rename holidays. Trump backtracked this week, saying he'd declare national holidays instead, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Nov. 11 will still be Veterans Day with an added element. The war against Japan went on past V-E Day.

The proclamation Trump signed Wednesday says: "As we commemorate Victory Day for World War II, we offer our unending thanks to every patriot from the Greatest Generation who left behind his home and family to fight for our freedom in distant lands. We honor the memories of all those who perished. Above all, we renew our commitment to keeping America and the entire world safe, secure, prosperous, and free." He said the country would not be shutting down for the new holidays, per the Hill, because "we already have too many Holidays in America—There are not enough days left in the year."