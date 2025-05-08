German Hiker Dies After Fall in Utah

A German man died after falling while hiking at Arches National Park in Utah, authorities said Wednesday, per the AP . The National Park Service identified the hiker as Rudolf Peters, 77, from Haltern am See in western Germany. Peters was hiking the Windows Loop, a trail known for its rough terrain, when he fell on Tuesday. Bystanders performed CPR until park rangers, the local sheriff's office, and county emergency medical teams arrived, but Peters was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No further details were released about the nature or cause of the fall, and an investigation is underway. NPS used the incident to remind visitors that Arches National Park, recognized for its iconic stone formations, has uneven terrain and shifting weather conditions, both of which can pose risks—especially for those with health concerns. Officials encouraged visitors to assess their own physical condition before deciding to hike in the park's more challenging areas. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)