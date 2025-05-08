This Is Why You Shouldn't Let Your Kid Play With Your Phone

Parents tempted to hand their phone over to their kid to steal a few minutes of peace, be warned: Holly LaFavers of Lexington, Kentucky, says that cases and cases of Dum-Dums lollipops showed up on her doorstep after her young son ordered them on Amazon while playing with her phone over the weekend, per UPI . "He told me that he wanted to have a carnival," with the lollipops to be given out as prizes, LaFavers tells WKYT of her 8-year-old son Liam, a second grader who has development delays that can affect his decision-making, according to his mom.

Twenty-two cases were dropped on LaFavers' doorstep, although Liam had actually ordered 30; eight cases never made it to the house, but LaFavers was charged for all of them. Each case cost $130, leaving LaFavers out about $4,200, for a total of more than 70,000 lollipops. LaFavers says she tried to stop the order on Amazon once she realized Liam had placed it, but it was too late. In a Facebook post, LaFavers says she contacted the company and they told her to simply refuse to accept the delivery when it arrived and they would refund her money—but the delivery driver dumped the cases in front of her door without knocking or ringing the bell.

LaFavers initially tried to unload some of the sealed candy boxes on friends and neighbors, putting them up for sale on social media, but in an update to her Facebook post, she announced that she'd finally made headway on her situation "after a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations." "Amazon called and they are refunding my money!!!" she wrote, thanking everyone for trying to help her out. As for whether she considered taking out even one lollipop to suck on, LaFavers tells WKYT, "I know how expensive that box is, and I am not tempted to crack it open." (More lollipop stories.)