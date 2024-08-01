'Be Ready,' Warn Forecasters as Storm Approaches Gulf

It's not even a named storm at the moment, but forecasters are warning residents of Florida and Louisiana to be aware of a developing ocean system. As of Thursday, the system is called merely Invest 97L—invest referring to a weather pattern that the National Hurricane Center is investigating, reports WESH. "A tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico or far southwestern Atlantic Ocean, including in the vicinity of Florida," said the NHC in a Thursday afternoon advisory, per USA Today.