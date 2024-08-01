'Be Ready,' Warn Forecasters as Storm Approaches Gulf

It's not even a named storm at the moment, but forecasters are warning residents of Florida and Louisiana to be aware of a developing ocean system. As of Thursday, the system is called merely Invest 97L—invest referring to a weather pattern that the National Hurricane Center is investigating, reports WESH. "A tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico or far southwestern Atlantic Ocean, including in the vicinity of Florida," said the NHC in a Thursday afternoon advisory, per USA Today.
The storm is currently dumping rain on locales including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, but it's expected to gain power—perhaps enough to develop into Tropical Storm Debby—as it passes into the Gulf of Mexico. "The latest models show it going into the eastern Gulf and then exploding there," says AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok. "Residents from Louisiana to Florida's West Coast have to be ready in case it rapidly intensifies."