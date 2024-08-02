Andy Murray Makes Light of End of His Tennis Career

Three days before the Paris Olympics began, British tennis player Andy Murray announced the games would be the last event of his tennis career. On Thursday, Murray and his teammate, Dan Evans, were defeated in straight sets by Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the US in the men's doubles quarterfinals, meaning Murray's career in the sport is now over. Murray teared up as he walked onto the court to wave goodbye, the AP reports. But he went on to have some fun with the development, USA Today reports. "Never even liked tennis anyway," he posted on X , where he changed his bio from "I play tennis" to "I played tennis."

"I knew that moment was coming for the last few months. If it didn't happen today, that was going to be in a couple days' time, and I was ready for it," Murray, 37, said after the loss. "Obviously, I was emotional, because it's the last time I will play a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy, just now. I'm happy with how it's finished." Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and the only tennis player with two singles Olympics gold medals, has dealt with multiple injuries and health issues during his career. "The pain and discomfort in my body is not good, and that's also why I'm happy to be finishing. If I kept going and kept trying, eventually you end up having an injury potentially ending your career," he said. "I'm glad I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms." (More Andy Murray stories.)