Wesley Snipes has broken not one but two Guinness world records, thanks to his Blade cameo in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine. Per Guinness , the 62-year-old actor showed up unexpectedly in the franchise's latest flick, which Gizmodo notes "was a shock to many." That appearance earned Snipes his first world record, for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character: He first played Blade in 1998—25 years and 340 days before his most recent return, beating Hugh Jackman (aka Wolverine) for the honors.

The second Guinness notch recognizes the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films. Snipes hasn't played Blade in a Marvel film since 2004's Blade: Trinity, meaning he hadn't donned his vampire-hunting outfit in 19 years, 231 days. The previous record had been a 17-year gap claimed by Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), a stretch that fell between Molina's appearance in 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A Blade reboot is due out in late 2025, but that movie will place Mahershala Ali in the role of Blade—which is why Snipes was a little thrown when he got a text from Deadpool & Wolverine star, writer, and co-producer Ryan Reynolds saying, "I want to talk to you," per Entertainment Weekly. "I did not think it was possible," Snipes says. "I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it—also because they had Mahershala cast for the next upcoming version." But, Snipes says, Reynolds "told me the idea ... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go. If you're in, we're in.' Here we are." (More Wesley Snipes stories.)