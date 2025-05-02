Laugh-In Comedian Ruth Buzzi Dies at 88

She had been suffering from Alzheimer's
Posted May 2, 2025 10:49 AM CDT

A beloved comedic actor from decades ago is gone: Ruth Buzzi died Monday at age 88, her family announced on social media. Buzzi, who had been in hospice care because of Alzheimer's disease, "died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas," says the announcement. She had suffered a series of strokes in 2022.

  • Buzzi is best known for her stint on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which ran from 1967 to 1973, notes People. Her biggest character was Gladys Ormphby, a "curmudgeonly, hair-netted spinster" who had a penchant for whacking people with her purse. (See a clip here.)

  • Buzzi, however, had an impressive resumé well beyond the show, including a role as the friend of Marlo Thomas on TV's That Girl, per the Washington Post. She also appeared in Disney movies such as Freaky Friday (the original) and The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again, along with off-Broadway shows, cartoon voiceovers, and much more. The "much more" included a regular stint on Sesame Street, notes the Hollywood Reporter.
  • Buzzi even recorded a country song in 1977.
  • The Rhode Island native is survived by her husband, Ken Perkins. The couple had no children. "I would have probably had kids, but my cat's allergic," Buzzi tweeted in 2015.
(More obituary stories.)

