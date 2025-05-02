Laugh-In Comedian Ruth Buzzi Dies at 88

A beloved comedic actor from decades ago is gone: Ruth Buzzi died Monday at age 88, her family announced on social media. Buzzi, who had been in hospice care because of Alzheimer's disease, "died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas," says the announcement. She had suffered a series of strokes in 2022.

Buzzi is best known for her stint on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which ran from 1967 to 1973, notes People. Her biggest character was Gladys Ormphby, a "curmudgeonly, hair-netted spinster" who had a penchant for whacking people with her purse. (See a clip here.)