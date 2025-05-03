Lady Gaga's Free Concert in Rio Will Be Her Biggest Ever

Lady Gaga will give a free concert on Copacabana Beach Saturday night, the second such show in as many years organized by Rio de Janeiro's City Hall. The show will be the biggest of the pop star's career, as it was for Madonna , who also turned the expansive stretch of sand into a massive dance floor last year, per the AP . City Hall said in a recent report that around 1.6 million people are expected to attend and that the show should inject at least $106 million into Rio's economy—nearly 30% more than Madonna's show. Similar concerts are scheduled to take place every year in May at least until 2028.

The large-scale performances are part of an effort led by City Hall to boost economic activity after Carnival and New Year's Eve festivities and the upcoming monthlong St. John's Day celebrations in June. "It brings activity to the city during what was previously considered the low season—filling hotels and increasing spending in bars, restaurants, and retail, generating jobs and income for the population," said Osmar Lima, the city's secretary of economic development, in a statement released by Rio City Hall's tourism department last month. Rio state's security plan for the show includes the presence of 3,300 military and 1,500 police officers, as well as 400 military firefighters.

While the vast majority of attendees will be from Rio, the event is expected to attract Brazilians from across the country and international visitors. Ingrid Serrano, a 30-year-old engineer, made a cross-continent trip from Colombia to Brazil to attend the show. "I've been a 100% fan of Lady Gaga my whole life," said Serrano. For her, the megastar represents "total freedom of expression—being who one wants without shame."

Lady Gaga's two-hour-plus performance is scheduled to start at 9:45pm. local time. Sixteen sound towers have been spread along the beach to ensure the hits resonate across the vast space. Madonna's show drew an estimated 1.6 million fans last year, while 4 million people flooded onto the beach for a New Year's Eve show by Rod Stewart in 1994. According to Guinness World Records, that was the biggest free rock concert in history. (More Lady Gaga stories.)