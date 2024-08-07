Colin Jost is one of the many celebrities participating in NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics, but his time as a correspondent has apparently come to an end. The Saturday Night Live star's sweet stint from Tahiti, where he's been commenting on the Games' surfing competition since July 26, seemingly has come to a close after he himself suffered a series of injuries during his time in the South Pacific archipelago, reports the Independent . First, Jost, an avid surfer himself, sliced his foot on Tahiti's coral reefs almost as soon as he got there.

"This might ruin my WikiFeet score but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics and the reef was excited to greet me," he wrote on Instagram, showing a photo of his bloodied toes. A follow-up post from Mr. Scarlett Johansson showed said appendages all bandaged up, along with Jost's wry commentary: "You know it's going great when you've been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes." The Independent notes that Jost's foot injury was followed by a staph infection on his foot, as well as an ear infection.

"I'm now on three different medications—four if you count piña coladas," he said in an interview. "My new goal by the time I leave here is to have as many infections as there are Olympic events." Deadline notes that Jost's job at the Olympics "was always supposed to be a short-term thing," and that it's not clear if he'll return. On Monday, Jost provided an update of sorts on social media. "Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated," he noted, adding, "I'm alive. With journalism." (More Colin Jost stories.)