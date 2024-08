Vladimir Putin is calling it a "major provocation." NBC News refers to it as an "unprecedented cross-border incursion." Russia on Tuesday said as many as 300 Ukrainian troops had attacked the Kursk region in southern Russia with support from tanks and armored vehicles. The details remain somewhat hazy, Ukraine's leaders have not confirmed the attack, and the AP reports open-source monitors have not yet verified the claims. The Guardian, however, reports it got confirmation from a junior official that an attack was underway. More:

On the ground: Things are murky, with Russia's Defense Ministry originally stating the "Ukrainian sabotage group retreated to its territory," per the Guardian. But Russian military bloggers have suggested the Ukrainian troops were not pushed out but rather made it up to 9 miles deep into the territory, and the New York Times reports the Ministry confirmed fighting was continuing on Wednesday.