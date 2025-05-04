Vatican Gets Sistine Chapel Ready to Bunker Down

Around 135 cardinals will enter the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday to begin the process of electing the new leader of the Catholic Church, and the Vatican is going into overdrive to ensure that what happens in the Sistine Chapel stays in the Sistine Chapel. As Fast Company reports, while a locked door might have sufficed in the 17th century, in the 21st century, the Church is fighting modern technology with modern technology to keep the secrets secret until the white smoke blows.

The high tech we're looking at: The Vatican isn't being exactly forthcoming, so what we know is largely based on the last two papal conclaves that elected Popes Benedict (the first to ban cell phones) and Francis—particularly the latter. For any potential drones looking to take a peek in the chapel's windows, a special window film. Special floor tiles will block cellphone signals. Jamming devices high on the walls are meant to stop signals coming in or out.