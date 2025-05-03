Yemen's PM Quits in Frustration

The prime minister of Yemen's internationally recognized government said Saturday he was resigning due to political struggles, underscoring the fragility of an alliance fighting Houthi rebels in the Arab world's most impoverished country. Prime Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak announced the decision in a post on social media, attaching a resignation letter directed to Rashad al-Alimi, head of the ruling presidential council, the AP reports. The internationally recognized government is based in the southern city of Aden.

Bin Mubarak, named prime minister in February 2024, said he was resigning because he was unable to take "necessary decisions to reform the state institution, and execute the necessary Cabinet reshuffle." Ahmed Nagi, a senior Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, said Bin Mubarak's resignation caps months of simmering tensions between the prime minister and the ruling council over the mandate of each party. He said Bin Bubarak was in part a scapegoat for the government's failure to address the towering economic challenges in the government-held areas, including soaring prices and repeated power outages, per the AP.

Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition intervened months later and has been battling the rebels since 2015 to restore the government. Bin Mubarak's resignation comes during increase US attacks on the Houthis in Yemen. The US military has launched nearly daily strikes since March 15, when President Trump ordered a new, expanded campaign against the rebels. The war has devastated Yemen and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters. More than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, have been killed.