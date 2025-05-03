After Drones Wound 47, Ukraine Blames Thermobaric Warheads

A Russian drone strike on Ukraine's second-largest city wounded 47 people, officials said, and prompted another appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more decisive support from the country's allies. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said drones hit 12 locations across Kharkiv late Friday. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged, according to regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. The Kharkiv prosecutor's office said Saturday that Russian forces used drones with thermobaric warheads, the AP reports. It posted a statement on Telegram saying the weapons create a powerful blast wave and a hot cloud of smoke, causing large-scale destruction. The prosecutor said their use may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law.

"While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives," Zelensky wrote on X early Saturday. "Ukraine needs strengthened air defense. Strong and real decisions are needed from our partners—the United States, Europe, all our partners who seek peace." Russia fired a total of 183 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine's air force said. Of those, 77 were intercepted and another 73 lost, likely having been electronically jammed. Russia also launched two ballistic missiles, per the AP.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 170 Ukrainian drones overnight. The ministry said eight cruise missiles and three guided missiles were also intercepted. In southern Russia, five people, including two children, were injured in a drone strike on the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk overnight, said Mayor Andrey Kravchenko. The attacks took place just ahead of Russia's three-day ceasefire to observe its World War II holiday, per ABC News. Ukraine maintains the ceasefire isn't real, and Zelensky pointed out that the drones hit homes and not military targets. "Russia attacks when people are in their homes, putting their children to bed," he said.



