After Drones Wound 47, Ukraine Blames Thermobaric Warheads

Zelensky says people are being killed "while the world hesitates' After Russian Drones Wound 47
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 3, 2025 3:15 PM CDT
Zelensky Renews Plea to Allies After Russian Drones Wound 47
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv on Saturday.   (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

A Russian drone strike on Ukraine's second-largest city wounded 47 people, officials said, and prompted another appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more decisive support from the country's allies. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said drones hit 12 locations across Kharkiv late Friday. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged, according to regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. The Kharkiv prosecutor's office said Saturday that Russian forces used drones with thermobaric warheads, the AP reports. It posted a statement on Telegram saying the weapons create a powerful blast wave and a hot cloud of smoke, causing large-scale destruction. The prosecutor said their use may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law.

"While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives," Zelensky wrote on X early Saturday. "Ukraine needs strengthened air defense. Strong and real decisions are needed from our partners—the United States, Europe, all our partners who seek peace." Russia fired a total of 183 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine's air force said. Of those, 77 were intercepted and another 73 lost, likely having been electronically jammed. Russia also launched two ballistic missiles, per the AP.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 170 Ukrainian drones overnight. The ministry said eight cruise missiles and three guided missiles were also intercepted. In southern Russia, five people, including two children, were injured in a drone strike on the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk overnight, said Mayor Andrey Kravchenko. The attacks took place just ahead of Russia's three-day ceasefire to observe its World War II holiday, per ABC News. Ukraine maintains the ceasefire isn't real, and Zelensky pointed out that the drones hit homes and not military targets. "Russia attacks when people are in their homes, putting their children to bed," he said.

(More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X