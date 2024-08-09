While authorities in Austria continue to piece together an apparently foiled plan to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, the singer's fans are showing that not even a terror plot can hold them back. The AP reports that, after three Swift shows were canceled as a result of the alleged attack plan, "hundreds" of Swifties gathered in the Austrian capital's streets on Thursday to form an impromptu party of sorts where they sang Swift songs, danced, and exchanged friendship bracelets. The scene took place on a Vienna street called Corneliusgasse, which the news outlet notes sounds strikingly similar to the Swift song "Cornelia Street."

Video is now circulating online of the get-together, with the AP noting some fans "were upbeat, while others overcome by emotions as they hugged and cried, saying they were heartbroken" over the canceled concerts. "My friend is in Vienna and sent me this video of swifties coming together this morning and I'm fully sobbing," one commenter noted on X, showing more footage of the mass gathering. Variety notes that one of the songs the fans belted out was Swift's "Cruel Summer"—an apparent reference to their own current plight. See more photos here.