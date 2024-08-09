Friday marked the start of the annual Florida Python Challenge, where hunters head into the Everglades to track down invasive Burmese pythons in hopes of grabbing a share of $30,000 in prizes. The annual 10-day hunt, which started more than a decade ago, promotes public awareness of issues with invasive species in Florida while engaging the public in Everglades conversation, said Sarah Funck, the wildlife impact management section leader with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "They are a well-established invasive species across much of South Florida, unfortunately, in our natural areas," Funck said of Burmese pythons, per the AP .

Funck added that the snakes "can be really detrimental to our environment." Over the past decade, the python challenge has grabbed headlines for its incentive-based, only-in-Florida style of hunting, as well as for its celebrity participation. This year, more than 600 people registered for the event. During the challenge, hunters linger around designated areas spanning through western Broward County to the Tamiami Trail in the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, including other management areas like Southern Glades, Holey Land, and Rotenberger. The goal is to humanely kill as many pythons as possible, and prizes are divided between three groups: professional hunters who work for the state; hunters who are active in the military or are veterans; and novice hunters, which includes anyone who's not working as a state-contracted python hunter.

Each category has its own prizes, with $2,500 going to the person or team that kills the most pythons, $1,500 going to the runner-up for most kills, and $1,000 going to the person or team that kills the longest python. The grand prize for the most kills in all categories gets a $10,000 prize. Last year's challenge brought in 209 pythons, and the grand prize winner was Paul Hobbs, who bagged 20 pythons. Florida wildlife agency and district contractors removed about 2,200 pythons in 2023. Participants are required to undergo online training, including on how to identify Burmese pythons versus other snakes, Funck said. Additional in-person training is also available. "That's a huge part of what we do, is try to get the word out on how to identify these pythons, how to safely and humanely capture [them]," Funck said. More on the competition.