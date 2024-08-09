The Summer Games come to a close on Sunday at the Stade de France on the outskirts of Paris, and it will be a star-studded event, with some familiar Olympic faces and some new ones. Sources tell Variety that Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform at the closing ceremony, as is Snoop Dogg, who's become "America's sweetheart" at this year's Games. People , meanwhile, reports that R&B singer HER will croon the national anthem at the start of the celebrations.

Unlike HER, who will perform in person in France, LA natives Eilish, RHCP, and Snoop will be piped in from Los Angeles, under the direction of producer Ben Winston. Their sets will feature a mix of both prerecorded and live performances. In fact, the Cut notes the Los Angeles theme is apparently a purposeful one, as a handoff of sorts from Paris to LA, where the 2028 Olympics will be held. "Perhaps ... Anthony Kiedis will sing from the driver's seat of a Prius stuck in bumper-to-bumper [traffic]," jokes Olivia Craighead. She adds that she's "calling it now: One of the Kardashian-Jenner children will be a torchbearer" at the next Summer Games.

Tom Cruise is also rumored to be on the lineup for this Sunday's closing ceremony, where he's supposedly going to be performing some Mission Impossible-style antics, per the Guardian. The AP notes that the women's basketball finals will be the last event before the closing celebration' the game starts at 3:30pm ET on Sunday. "It's a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world," Thomas Jolly, the Games' artistic director for the opening and closing ceremonies, says. (There's also buzz that the closing ceremony will be somewhat "dystopian.")