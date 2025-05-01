George Clooney Scores a Tony Nomination

Three Broadway shows—Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending— each earned a leading 10 Tony Award nominations Thursday, and nominators also gave nods to George Clooney, Sarah Snook, and Bob Odenkirk in their debuts. Details, via the AP :

Snook, Culkin's Succession co-star, earned a nomination for playing all 26 parts in The Picture of Dorian Gray."

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink earned one for leading John Proctor Is the Villain.

The news was less good for Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, both in their Broadway debuts. Neither got nominations for their Romeo + Juliet pitched to Generation X and millennials. Robert Downey Jr., who also made his Broadway debut in the play McNeal, wasn't recognized. Mia Farrow earned a nomination for The Roommate, but her co-star, the Broadway diva Patti LuPone, did not.

Meanwhile, Buena Vista Social Club, which takes its inspiration from Wim Wenders' 1999 Oscar-nominated documentary on the making of the album Buena Vista Social Club, will face off for best musical crown with Death Becomes Her, based on the 1992 cult classic film of the same name about frenemies who seek a magic eternal youth and beauty potion. The category also includes Maybe Happy Ending, a rom-com musical about a pair of androids, and Dead Outlaw, a musical about a real life alcoholic drifter turned failed bandit who was shot dead in 1911 and whose afterlife proved to be stranger than fiction as he was displayed for decades.