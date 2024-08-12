Report: Trump Is Suing the US Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Donald Trump has long called the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 a direct result of political bias against him. Now he's making the same argument in a $100 million lawsuit against the Justice Department, reports Fox News. The surprise search for classified documents was done with "clear intent to engage in political persecution," according to a legal memo obtained by the outlet. The memo by Trump attorney Daniel Epstein also cites "tortious conduct by the United States against President Trump."