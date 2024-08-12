Utah Father, Son Solve Treasure Hunt

A Utah father and son decoded a riddle and eight subsequent clues to locate a hidden treasure chest and collect a $25,000 prize, reports KTVX . Damon and Ty Johnson found the small chest along a hiking trail in Pleasant Grove last week to solve the annual Utah Treasure Hunt. "We came around a bush when we were looking for it, and I saw the rock," said Damon Johnson, referencing a rock specified in the eighth clue. Hunt creators David Cline and John Maxim confirmed the find in an Instagram story .

"Treasure chest has been found!" they wrote, per a separate article at KTVX. The duo created the hunt in 2020 as a diversion for people during the pandemic, and it's grown ever since. This year's riddle was written in Spanish, an homage to a favorite movie. "A lot of the movies and stuff that we came up with like The Goonies, for example—the treasure map is all in Spanish—so it's not that weird for us to be like, hey, this time the treasure is in Spanish," Maxim tells the station. This year's hunt played out over about two months. (More Utah stories.)