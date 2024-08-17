SNL Alum: 'I Have 34.8 Months to Live'

Victoria Jackson, the Saturday Night Live alum who starred in movies including UHF, says she has an inoperable cancerous tumor in her windpipe, USA Today reports. "I have 34.8 months to live if I don't get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out," the comedian captioned an Instagram video Wednesday. In the video, she further explained, "They cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death." She said she has been prescribed a drug that could shrink the tumor, and hopes to live to see her grandson born in October and possibly one day see her second daughter have a child.