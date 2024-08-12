FTC Is Finalizing 'Click to Cancel' Rule

The Federal Trade Commission is finalizing a "click to cancel" rule that will make it as easy to cancel subscriptions to services like gym memberships or cable packages as it is to sign up. "For a lot of services, it takes one or two clicks on your phone to sign up. It should take one or two clicks on your phone to end the service," says White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden, per ABC News. Tanden and other administration officials say some companies deliberately make customers jump through a lot of hoops to cancel services so they "can hold onto your money for longer," reports CBS News.