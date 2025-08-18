This Time, Zelensky Gets a Trump Compliment on Attire

It was a light moment before the most serious of talks: President Trump complimented Volodymyr Zelensky's dark suit as he greeted him Monday at the White House. "Best I have," said Zelensky, reports the Wall Street Journal. "I cannot believe it, I love it," Trump responded. The subject may seem trivial, but "the bonhomie evinced during the exchange suggests that this meeting could go far better than the last one," per the Journal.

Background: Zelensky's attire had been a source of speculation because he wore a military-style sweatshirt—in homage to his troops—before his last White House visit, the one that ended disastrously. Trump reportedly viewed the lack of formal attire as a sign of disrespect.