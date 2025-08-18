This Time, Zelensky Gets a Trump Compliment on Attire

'Best I have,' says Ukraine leader of his suit
Posted Aug 18, 2025 1:06 PM CDT
This Time, Zelensky Gets a Trump Compliment on Attire
President Donald Trump, left, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It was a light moment before the most serious of talks: President Trump complimented Volodymyr Zelensky's dark suit as he greeted him Monday at the White House. "Best I have," said Zelensky, reports the Wall Street Journal. "I cannot believe it, I love it," Trump responded. The subject may seem trivial, but "the bonhomie evinced during the exchange suggests that this meeting could go far better than the last one," per the Journal.

  • Background: Zelensky's attire had been a source of speculation because he wore a military-style sweatshirt—in homage to his troops—before his last White House visit, the one that ended disastrously. Trump reportedly viewed the lack of formal attire as a sign of disrespect.

  • Another compliment: Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice, told Zelensky, "You look fabulous in that suit," and Trump added, "I said the same thing." At the last meeting, Glenn aggressively questioned Zelensky's decision to forego a suit.
  • The switch: Zelensky typically wears combat-style clothing, notes the Daily Beast. "This time around, Zelensky opted for a military-style, all-black suit jacket paired with a button-down black shirt."

