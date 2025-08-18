Artifact Found in Move: 'Dude, You Know What You Have Here?'

A long-missing log book from the erstwhile Navy Yard Pearl Harbor that covered 16 months before and after the December 1941 attack by Japan in World War II is back with the National Archives, after a California couple found it among other books during a move. "Dude—you know what you have here?" Tracylyn Sharrit tells the Washington Post she said to fiance Michael William Bonds when she discovered the stained registry with "Government Registry" and "US Navy Yard and Naval Stations" on its spine while unpacking boxes last year. "It's a very big deal," the National Archives' David Stupar says of the log, said to include minutiae on the weather and tides around Pearl Harbor in 1941 and 1942, as well as when ships came and went.
- A few hundred pages in, entries appear for Dec. 6 and 7, 1941, the hours surrounding the Pearl Harbor ambush by the Japanese, which left upward of 2,400 US troops and civilians dead. A notation under those dates reads: "0755 Japanese aircraft and submarines attacked Pearl Harbor and other military and naval objectives."