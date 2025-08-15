Buffett's Move Gives Big Boost to UnitedHealth

US stocks edged back from their records on Friday, led by drops for technology companies, but Wall Street still closed out another winning week, per the AP :

Of note on Friday: UnitedHealth Group jumped 13% after famed investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it bought nearly 5 million shares of the insurer during the spring, valued at $1.57 billion. Buffett is known for trying to buy good stocks at affordable prices, and UnitedHealth's halved for the year by the end of July because of a run of struggles. Berkshire Hathaway's own stock slipped 0.3%.

Applied Materials helped lead Wall Street lower with a drop of 13.9% even though it reported better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The focus was on the company's forecast for a drop in revenue during the current quarter. Sandisk fell 4.6% despite reporting a profit for the latest quarter that blew past analysts' expectations. Investors focused instead on the data storage company's forecast for profit in the current quarter, which came up short of Wall Street's.