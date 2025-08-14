AT&T Customers May Get Up to $7.5K Over Breaches

AT&T has agreed to a combined $177 million settlement related to two major data breaches that occurred in 2024—and affected customers could lay claim to as much as $7,500 each, reports USA Today.
- First breach: A dataset with personal info—including Social Security numbers and birthdates—of roughly 73 million current and former customers surfaced on the dark web in March 2024, per CBS News. $149 million is allotted for the breach.
- Second breach: Call and text record data from nearly all AT&T cellular users was illicitly extracted from a cloud system, a breach that became public in July 2024. $28 million is allotted for this breach.