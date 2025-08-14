Money  | 
AT&T

AT&T Customers May Get Up to $7.5K Over Breaches

Company agrees to settlement over two incidents in 2024
Posted Aug 14, 2025 1:41 PM CDT
The company logo hangs over the door to a AT&T telephone store in Denver.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AT&T has agreed to a combined $177 million settlement related to two major data breaches that occurred in 2024—and affected customers could lay claim to as much as $7,500 each, reports USA Today.

  • First breach: A dataset with personal info—including Social Security numbers and birthdates—of roughly 73 million current and former customers surfaced on the dark web in March 2024, per CBS News. $149 million is allotted for the breach.
  • Second breach: Call and text record data from nearly all AT&T cellular users was illicitly extracted from a cloud system, a breach that became public in July 2024. $28 million is allotted for this breach.

  • Claims: Eligible customers are being notified by email and regular mail. The official settlement website is here with more information. The deadline to file is November 18 of this year.
  • Money: Offers run up to $5,000 for damage claims tied to the March breach and $2,500 for the July breach. Customers affected by both could get the full $7,500.

