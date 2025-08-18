Alaska Man Has New Wheels—Thanks to Putin

An Alaska man is said to be the owner of a new Ural motorcycle—a gift bestowed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his summit with President Trump. "This is a personal gift from the President of the Russian Federation," Andrei Ledenev, an employee of the Russian embassy in the US, said from the parking lot of an Anchorage hotel where the Russian delegation was staying as he handed the keys to the motorcycle to Mark Warren. Though Reuters was unable to contact Warren, a report published by Russian state television quoted him as saying the new bike was "a lot better" than his old one.
Warren had initially been featured on a report by Russia's Channel 1, focused on "how Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have affected ordinary Americans," per the Moscow Times. Reporters had spotted Warren on the streets of Anchorage and stopped to admire his Soviet-era Ural motorcycle, learning that Warren had difficulty finding spare parts for the bike. Later given the new Ural motorcycle with sidecar, Warren was quoted as saying, "I'm speechless, it's amazing. Thank you very much." Video showed him taking a test ride with Ledenev seated behind him and another diplomat in the sidecar, per the Times.