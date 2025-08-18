Alaska Man Has New Wheels—Thanks to Putin

An Alaska man is said to be the owner of a new Ural motorcycle—a gift bestowed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his summit with President Trump. "This is a personal gift from the President of the Russian Federation," Andrei Ledenev, an employee of the Russian embassy in the US, said from the parking lot of an Anchorage hotel where the Russian delegation was staying as he handed the keys to the motorcycle to Mark Warren. Though Reuters was unable to contact Warren, a report published by Russian state television quoted him as saying the new bike was "a lot better" than his old one.