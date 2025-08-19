Sally Rooney Could Be Arrested Over Her Donations

Irish novelist Sally Rooney faces possible arrest under the UK's Terrorism Act after pledging to donate her book royalties to Palestine Action, a group recently listed as a terrorist organization in the country. Rooney, known for bestsellers like Normal People, said she will continue to support the organization as well as "direct action against genocide" however she can, the Guardian reports. The group was labeled a terrorist organization last month, following a high-profile break-in at an RAF base by activists, the BBC reports. Legal experts warn Rooney could be arrested under the Terrorism Act if she follows through, or even if she publicly expresses support for the group—such as at a UK book festival.

Rooney criticized the UK government's clampdown on protest in an Irish Times piece, and she had previously addressed the RAF break-in, noting that activists "knew, of course, that their actions were illegal. From the suffragettes to the gay rights movement to the anti-apartheid struggle, genuine political resistance has always involved intentional law-breaking." The prime minister's office stopped short of commenting directly on Rooney but reiterated that supporting a proscribed group is a criminal offense, and urged people to steer clear of donations.

More than 700 arrests related to Palestine Action have been made since it was listed as a terror group in July, including at a peaceful protest in London. Legal observers argue the move is heavy-handed, with one calling the situation a "shameful attack on free speech." Another warned that even the BBC could face legal trouble for paying Rooney royalties for adapations of her books, given her stated intentions.