Banksy Is Going Full-On Animal

Famed street artist is dotting London with depictions of a rhino, wolf, piranhas, and more
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 12, 2024 1:00 PM CDT
New artwork unveiled by Banksy, depicting a rhinoceros that looks as though it's climbing on top of a car, the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection, on Westmoor Street in London on Monday.   (Lucy North/PA via AP)

Street artist Banksy on Monday unveiled a new mural of a rhinoceros that looks like it's climbing on top of a car in London—the eighth animal-themed artwork he has posted in the past week in a collection that includes elephants, a goat, a wolf, pelicans, and more. The elusive graffiti artist, who has never confirmed his full identity, has been posting the new work on his Instagram account every day since last Monday. The latest piece in Charlton, a neighborhood in southeast London, features a rhino on a wall and gives the impression the animal is mounting a broken-down car parked in front of the building, reports the AP.

On Sunday, the artist claimed another artwork depicting piranhas which appeared on a police box near the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London. A small crowd of people flocked to the fish tank-themed artwork on Monday, taking photos and selfies as workmen placed barriers around it. A spokesman for the City of London Corporation said it was looking at options to preserve it. Other pieces unveiled last week included pelicans that appeared on the side of a fish shop in east London, as well as a silhouette of a howling wolf that was painted on a satellite dish on a garage roof in south London. The wolf design was seen being taken down by men who carried it off on the same day it was revealed. It wasn't immediately clear who they were.

