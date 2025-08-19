Mark Rothko's Ex-NYC Digs Up for Grabs for $9.5M

A luxury home along Manhattan's "stable row" that once housed painter Mark Rothko is up for grabs, with an asking price of $9.5 million. "This carriage house on East 69th Street is a rare offering with significant cultural and architectural history," Jennifer Henson of the Stein Team, which is in charge of selling the property, tells Galerie of the Romanesque Revival abode built in 1884 by German-American architect William Schickel. The 50-foot-wide five-bedroom, four-bath property at East 69th Street "evokes the sensibility of a loft within the context of a classic carriage house," featuring a formal dining room, tearoom, "dramatic" atrium, and private elevator that goes to all levels of the home, even the garage, per Sotheby's .

American financier James Stillman originally commissioned the home, which he used as a pad for his kids' equestrian training before Rothko eventually took it over in the '60s to use as his studio. It was here that the painter created 14 pieces that are now exhibited at the Rothko Chapel in Houston. Henson notes that in the 1950s, before Rothko moved in, the residence was used as a sound studio—Elvis Presley even rerecorded part of his film Love Me Tender there.

The New York Post notes one "catch" with whoever scoops up this prime "Gilded Age" piece of real estate: The property is split in two, with a duplex inhabited by a private party (the ones doing the selling) and the other part of the structure housing a Japanese nonprofit tea society, which isn't interested in selling at the moment. The two entities made an unusual arrangement when they bought the property that, 50 years from that point, if both parties didn't want to keep the building, they'd have to sell it. That deadline is 12 years from now, at which point the Japanese firm would be forced to sell—though listing broker Jeremy Stein notes the property "will be worth a lot more at that time."