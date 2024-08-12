Mars Is Hiding Oceans of Water

Scientists searching for signs of water on Mars say they've found enough of it to cover the entire planet to a depth of a mile—but it's not a resource that thirsty Martian colonists could easily access. According to a study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the water is in fractured igneous rocks in Mars' midcrust, 7 to 12 miles below the surface. Scientists already knew there was water on Mars in ice at the poles, but this is the first time liquid water has been detected, the BBC reports.

How it was found. The findings were made by analyzing data from the InSight lander, which recorded 1,319 earthquakes between 2018 and 2022, to assess what material seismic waves were traveling through. "These are actually the same techniques we use to prospect for water on Earth, or to look for oil and gas," says study co-author Michael Manga, a professor of Earth and planetary science at the University of California, Berkeley,