Nick Reiner Appears in Court, Speaks 3 Words

Nick Reiner spoke just three words in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, some three days after he allegedly murdered his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and activist-producer Michele Singer Reiner. The 32-year-old appeared in a blue suicide prevention vest and replied only "Yes, your honor" during a short hearing in which his arraignment was delayed for a second time, now pushed to Jan. 7, reports NBC News . The Los Angeles Times describes Reiner as "barely visible from the courtroom gallery during the brief hearing."

Reiner was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder, with special-circumstance allegations of multiple killings and use of a knife. Prosecutors say a conviction could bring either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Defense attorney Alan Jackson (more on the high-profile lawyer here) previously said a medical clearance issue had held up the first scheduled appearance; no reason was given for the delay of the arraignment a second time. Jackson spoke outside the courthouse Wednesday: "There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case," he said. "Things need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed."

Jackson continued, "We ask that during this process, you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed to move forward ... not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint and with dignity and with the respect that this system and this process deserves, and that the family deserves." Reiner is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. (Rob Reiner's daughter found his body, then ran.)