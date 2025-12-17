Beloved Sports Journalist Killed in Murder-Suicide

An Alabama sports journalist known for her sideline work and steady presence in Birmingham media has been killed in what police say was a murder-suicide. Authorities say Christina Chambers, 38, was found dead Tuesday morning alongside her husband, 41-year-old Johnny Rimes Jr., at their home in Hoover, a Birmingham suburb. Investigators believe Rimes shot Chambers and then himself after Chambers returned from a morning run, AL.com reports. Their 3-year-old son, Constantine, was discovered unharmed inside the home after Rimes' parents went to check on the family when they did not arrive for a Christmas program at Prince of Peace Catholic School.

Chambers was a familiar face on Alabama sports broadcasts: a former WBRC Fox 6 sports reporter, Comcast Sports Southeast sideline reporter, and Auburn beat reporter who had covered everything from national titles to high school championships. More recently, she worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and taught broadcast journalism at Thompson High School, where she was named the Alabama Scholastic Press Association's 2024 Advisor of the Year and helped her students win multiple statewide awards. She was also a former UAB cross-country and track athlete and a fixture in the local running community.

Colleagues and friends filled social media with tributes, describing Chambers as a generous mentor, devoted mother, and relentless professional. ESPN's Lauren Sisler wrote that "the Birmingham media market was better because of her," while former coworker Simone Eli called her impact in Alabama "indescribable." "She is the embodiment of a remarkable human being and friend," Eli said. "She has touched so, so many lives." Thompson High School officials praised her as a teacher who quickly built deep connections with students, and Blue Cross called her "a source of joy and inspiration."

"She was one of the sweetest, most loving people that I know," said WBRC 6 News anchor Jeh Jeh Pruitt at WBRC. "She was relentless with running, loving her son, and loving life. I am glad I got a chance to hug and tell her I love her a week ago at the Super 7."