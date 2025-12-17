Rob Reiner's Kids Issue Their First Statement

Two of Rob and Michele Reiner's children are speaking publicly for the first time since their parents were murdered on Sunday. In a statement released Wednesday, Jake and Romy Reiner describe an "unimaginable pain." They do not reference their brother Nick, who has been charged with their parents' killings, by name. Per ABC News, the statement reads:
- "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends. We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."
Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with a special-circumstance allegation of multiple killings; his arraignment has been pushed to Jan. 7. Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner from his marriage to the late Penny Marshall.