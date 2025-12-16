Details Come Out About Nick Reiner's Odd Behavior at Party

Nick Reiner's behavior at a Saturday night holiday party reportedly unsettled guests just hours before his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home. Two people familiar with the gathering, hosted by Conan O'Brien, tell NBC News that 32-year-old Nick Reiner was disruptive and left some attendees uneasy. One source said Rob and Michele Reiner appeared embarrassed by their son's conduct and voiced concern about his health that night. Sources tell Rolling Stone the couple asked if they could bring their son along because they were worried about him and wanted to "keep an eye on him." Sources tell TMZ Nick Reiner seemed out of place at the formal party, which he attended wearing a hoodie.

The sources say Nick Reiner was acting "antisocial," staring at guests in a strange way; sources who spoke to Us described the behavior as "creepy." At one point, according to one account, he interrupted a discussion involving comedian Bill Hader. When Hader indicated the conversation was private, Reiner allegedly froze, stared, and then went "storming off," the source says. "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," another source tells People. TMZ previously reported that Rob and Michele Reiner left the party after getting into an argument with their son that was so loud multiple fellow guests heard it. Representatives for O'Brien and Hader have not commented. One source says Nick Reiner was living with his parents on-and-off, in the home in which they were found dead Sunday.

Sources tell Page Six Nick Reiner had a history of violence. Friends were also aware of the family's long-running struggles with Nick's addiction. He had spoken publicly about entering rehab as a teenager and later collaborated with his father on the 2015 film Being Charlie, loosely based on his experiences with substance use and treatment. Sources say Michele Reiner had recently expressed to friends that she and her husband had "tried everything" and didn't know how to help their son with his substance abuse and mental health issues. Police arrested Nick Reiner and booked him on suspicion of murder; he is being held without bail as the investigation continues.