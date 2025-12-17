Daughter Found Rob Reiner's Body, Then Ran

A planned Sunday massage appointment at Rob and Michele Singer Reiner's Brentwood home led to the discovery of the Hollywood couple's bodies, according to new details from a person close to the family. When the massage therapist got no answer at the gate, she called the Reiners' daughter, 28-year-old Romy, who arrived with a roommate, went inside, and found her father dead, the source tells the New York Times . The roommate called 911 after Romy ran from the house in distress; Romy later learned from paramedics outside that her mother was also dead. The coroner has yet to determine whether the couple died late Saturday or on Sunday.

The Reiners' son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, who had been living in a guesthouse on the property, was arrested later Sunday after leaving a Los Angeles gas station, according to surveillance video obtained by KNBC. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents. The family associate pushed back on reports that the Reiners had recently been especially fearful of Nick or that Romy immediately identified him as a suspect. Romy told paramedics her brother lived on the property, the person said, but did not point to him as responsible.

The night before the killings, the family attended a Christmas party at Conan O'Brien's home. Initial reports described Rob Reiner rebuking Nick for behaving erratically. But the family source said there was no heated argument and that media accounts of tension and an early exit from the party were exaggerated. The source said there had been no recent indication Nick might be violent, despite a long history of substance use that the family had dealt with together for years.