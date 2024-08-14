Abortion Rights Will Be on Ballot in 2 More States

Abortion-rights measures have made it onto the ballot in two more states—including Arizona, a swing state where high turnout could decide the presidential election. The Arizona secretary of state's office has certified 577,971 signatures collected to put a constitutional amendment on abortion rights on the ballot, the most collected for any ballot measure in state history, the New York Times reports. The secretary of state's office in Missouri said Tuesday that a similar ballot measure has also gathered more than enough certified signatures from registered voters to appear on the ballot.