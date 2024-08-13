US Approves $20B in Arms Sales to Israel

New jets won't arrive until end of this decade
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 13, 2024 6:31 PM CDT
An Israeli air force F-15 flies over during a graduation ceremony for new pilots last year.   (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

The US has approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday. Congress was notified of the impending sale, which includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs, 120 mm tank ammunition, and high explosive mortars and tactical vehicles.

  • The sale comes at a time of intense concern that Israel may become involved in a wider Middle East war, the AP reports. However, the weapons are not expected to get to Israel anytime soon—they are contracts that will take years to fulfill. Much of what is being sold is to help Israel increase its military capability in the long term.

  • "The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives," the State Department said.
  • The Biden administration has had to balance its continued support for Israel with a growing number of calls from lawmakers and the US public to curb military support there due to the high number of civilian deaths in Gaza. It has curbed one delivery of 2,000-pound weapons amid continued airstrikes by Israel in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza.
  • The contracts will cover the sale of new 50 aircraft to be produced by Boeing. They also include upgrade kits for Israel to modify its existing fleet of two dozen F-15 fighter jets with new engines and radars, among other upgrades. The jets comprise the biggest portion of the $20 billion in sales, with the first deliveries expected in 2029.
