Rep. Ilhan Omar has represented Minnesota in the House of Representatives since 2019, and the fate of a potential next term for the far-left Democrat is up to be settled on Tuesday, reports the Star Tribune. Omar is the latest member of the so-called progressive "Squad" to face a tight primary, and the two previous results didn't go so well for her brethren: Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri both lost their primaries in the face of opponents boosted by millions from AIPAC and its allies over their criticism of Israel's war in Gaza.
Omar's race is different, however: She faces former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, 75, who she defeated last time around by a very narrow margin. But Samuels hasn't attracted waves of cash from AIPAC, as did the primary challengers who unseated Bowman and Bush, though he did see a $150,000 influx in overall donations after Bush's defeat last week. The Guardian notes that lack of support might be pragmatic: Unlike their last faceoff, recent internal polling for Omar found her leading by 60% to 33%. (More Ilhan Omar stories.)