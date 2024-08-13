Rep. Ilhan Omar has represented Minnesota in the House of Representatives since 2019, and the fate of a potential next term for the far-left Democrat is up to be settled on Tuesday, reports the Star Tribune. Omar is the latest member of the so-called progressive "Squad" to face a tight primary, and the two previous results didn't go so well for her brethren: Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri both lost their primaries in the face of opponents boosted by millions from AIPAC and its allies over their criticism of Israel's war in Gaza.