Ferris Wheel Fire Injures More Than 20

Terror at a German music festival Saturday night, where a ferris wheel caught fire, injuring more than 20 people. It's not clear what caused the fire at the Highfield Festival near the city of Leipzig, but images of the scene showed two of the ride's gondolas or carriages ablaze, CNN reports. The fire reportedly started in one and then spread to the other. Four people were burned and one person was injured in a fall. Another 18 people, including first responders, were treated for smoke inhalation. Some outlets, including DW, have the total number injured at more than 30. The incident is under investigation. (More Germany stories.)